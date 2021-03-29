Scary Break-In at Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s House, Plus: Bey’s Storage Unit Burgled

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s home was robbed!

TMZ reports their Los Angeles home was burglarized while they were inside.

According to law enforcement, the suspects gained entry through a window. After realizing that the couple was home, the suspects took the keys to Shawn’s Mercedes SUV and left.

The cops rushed to the home in response to a 911 call — but the Mercedes was already gone!

No arrests have been made, but the LAPD is currently investigating the case.

Shawn and Camila weren’t the only stars robbed this month… Beyoncé is also a victim.

TMZ reports that three of Beyoncé’s storage units in Los Angeles were hit by burglars, who made off with more than $1 million worth of items.

Earlier this month, thieves broke into the storage units twice, stealing expensive handbags, children’s toys, and dresses.