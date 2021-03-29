Make March Matter! How n:philanthropy Is Raising Money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

The label n:philanthropy is known for “fashion that gives a damn,” and they are giving back with this Adios t-shirt!

Owner Yvonne Niami told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers that “100% of net proceeds from this t-shirt will go to Children's Hospital [Los Angeles] for all the sales in March.”

Celebs like Cindy Crawford, Regina King and Isla Fisher have been spotted wearing the trendy top, which features a bold design with a “worn look and feel.”

The fundraiser is part of Make March Matter, and you still have a few days to pick up one for yourself.