Celebrity News March 29, 2021
Make March Matter! How n:philanthropy Is Raising Money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
The label n:philanthropy is known for “fashion that gives a damn,” and they are giving back with this Adios t-shirt!
Owner Yvonne Niami told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers that “100% of net proceeds from this t-shirt will go to Children's Hospital [Los Angeles] for all the sales in March.”
Celebs like Cindy Crawford, Regina King and Isla Fisher have been spotted wearing the trendy top, which features a bold design with a “worn look and feel.”
The fundraiser is part of Make March Matter, and you still have a few days to pick up one for yourself.
Shop the tee here, and check out the and the n:philanthropy collection here.