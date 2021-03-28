Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Reveal Their New Daughter's Sweet Name

Instagram

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their second child this week, a daughter, and on Saturday it was time to make an introduction!

"Mae James Bair," Hilary wrote on Instagram alongside a stunning black-and-white family image by Lauren Guilford. "We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21."

In the photo, Koma — wearing a baseball cap with the word "GIRL" — lovingly strokes Mama Hilary's hair. Hilary holds her newborn in an inflatable pool as big brother Luca Cruz, 9, and big sis Banks Violet 2, look on.

Banks is the daughter of Hilary and Matthew, both 33, while Luca is Hilary's son with her ex, Mike Comrie, 40.

Duff had initially made a more stealth announcement via Instagram, posting a snap of a bathing Banks with the caption, "I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

The former "Lizzie McGuire" star broke the news that she was expecting in October, posting a photo of Koma holding her baby bump on Instagram. Dad hashtagged his own post about the impending arrival #pregnantville.

With the announcement of her new daughter, Hilary was flooded with well-wishes from fans, as well as from her "Younger" co-stars Molly Bernard, who wrote, "THIS. PICTURE. THE GASP I UTTERED KNOCKED ME DOWN," and Debi Mazar.