Let Hollywood's Masters Turn You Into a Pro Photographer for Just $99.99

by: Alyson Shepard

While our smartphones make taking great pictures easier than ever, real artists know that creating beautiful photos goes way beyond a good filter. And if you take photography seriously, learning from some of the best creators in Hollywood is a no-brainer.

While enrolling in a prestigious art school is a great way to learn some of the most important techniques and practices in photography and graphic design, it can set you back a pretty penny. But thanks to the coveted courses offered in Photo School, you can study the art of photography, photo editing, and more from the comfort of your own computer screen — and for a price that won't make you want to cry.

Led by some of Hollywood's top photographers and designers, including Photo School co-founders Michael Muller (yup, the same Michael Muller behind this iconic Kobe Bryant TIME cover) and Patrick Hoelck, Kenny Gravillis, Estevan Oriol, and many more, you'll learn firsthand what it takes to build a career as an artist. The team behind Photo School has done studio photography for A-list celebs like Rihanna, LeBron James, Kanye, and Clint Eastwood and worked on the movie posters for major blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, Iron Man 3, and many more.

From their engaging lessons and hours of invaluable content, you'll gain incredible insight that will help you hone in on your craft like never before.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/gNnEx6879Ro

In the program's 13 different courses, you'll cover everything from fundamentals in lighting, what it's like to shoot on location, how to set up a proper photo shoot, and beyond. There are entire courses that cater to those looking to get involved in graphic design, including Photoshop mastery, movie-poster creation, and more.

Find out why Photoinduced.com said, "There is true gold here, if you want to improve your commercial photography game, you should start mining that gold now." For a limited time, the Photo School: Learn Photography & Photoshop from Hollywood's Masters is offering their game-changing courses at the deeply discounted rate of $99.99 (reg. $2990)!