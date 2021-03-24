Zara Tindall Gives Birth to Royal Baby #3… on Her Bathroom Floor!

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, 39, is a mom again, even though things didn’t go exactly according to plan.

Tindall welcomed her third child with husband Mike Tindall, a baby boy who they named Lucas Philip. Could his middle name be a tribute to grandfather Prince Philip?

Their rep told People that Lucas was born Sunday, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz.

On his “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast, Mike revealed the baby was born at home once they realized they “wouldn’t have got to hospital in time.”

“So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,'” Mike added. “Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn't that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the pos-ish [the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Zara and Mike are also the parents of daughters Mia Grace, 7, and Lena Elizabeth, 2, who were not on hand for the birth. He explained Zara “had contractions through the night — she hadn't slept well the night before, so we had someone take the kids for the day."

After their little brother was born, Mia and Lena were “over the moon.” He elaborated, “Lena is like, 'My baby.' ‘No, Lena, it's not your baby,’ as she tries to pick it up."

Calling his wife “a warrior as always,” Mike shared how Zara is doing, saying, “She was back up. We went for a walk [Monday] morning with him. All good."

Mike also hinted that they are done having kids. He quipped, “I've got a boy — I'm out of here."

In December, Mike broke the news of Zara’s pregnancy on his podcast. At the time, he said, “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week — third Tindall on its way.”

“We’re not sure what to do,” Mike added. “I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it’s a boy or a girl but please be a boy!” He called it!