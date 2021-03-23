Brie Bella Reveals the ‘Treasure Marks’ on Her Post-Baby Belly

Star mom Brie Bella, 37, is getting candid about motherhood in a new Instagram post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The reality star showed off the “treasure marks” on her belly after welcoming baby Buddy last summer.

She wrote, “The more baby weight I lose the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up. Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button lol I guess the old wives tales were right how boys grow! Low!!”

Bella continued, “After my second C section I’ve been really kicking my butt to get my abs back! And sooo is the saggy stomach which is normal after babies. Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I’m human so picking myself apart happens.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She explained, “You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months.”

Brie and her twin sister Nikki, who welcomed son Matteo just one day before Buddy was born, also launched a body wash called Empowered to encourage self-love.

“Nikki and I really wanted to create a body wash that every morning and night when you are completely vulnerable you see the words Empowered. Instead of tearing yourself down, you build yourself up.”