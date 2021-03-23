Anna Faris Reveals Why Her Marriage to Chris Pratt Didn’t Work Out

Getty Images

Years after their divorce was finalized, Anna Faris is opening up on her failed marriage to Chris Pratt.

While chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” Faris shared, “My two other marriages were with actors, and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

Before her nine-year marriage to Chris, Faris was married to Ben Indra for four years until 2008.

“Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," Anna admitted. "And I hope I've grown from that."

In the summer of 2017, Anna and Chris announced their shocking split. They said, “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

They asked for privacy for the sake of their son, Jack, and stressed they still had love for each other and for their time together.