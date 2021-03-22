Dust Off That Old Guitar and Actually Learn to Play It With These $30 Lessons

After being stuck at home for nearly an entire year, you've likely exhausted every book, playlist, and Netflix show. And while things are slowly getting back to normal out there, finding a new hobby to take on may be just what you need to get yourself out of that boredom slump.

If you're in the market to learn a new set of skills, picking up the guitar is a fantastic option, and with online lessons as accessible as these, it's actually a lot easier than you think. Jam-packed with 14 different classes, this program introduces you to everything any aspiring guitar player should know, including basic notes and chords, scales, different techniques, and so much more over the course of 79 hours.

Led by pro guitar players, producers, composers, and more, you'll learn how to pluck the strings of both electric and acoustic guitars from some of the industry's greats, all from the comfort of your own home. But with these carefully crafted lesson plans, fun exercises, and stellar advice, learning from your computer screen will feel anything but boring.

No matter your skill level, the 14-course Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is designed for all experience levels and touch on many different styles of guitar playing, including guitar foundations, blues guitar, rhythm and licks, jazz guitar, and beyond.

From professional instruction to high online ratings, it's no surprise that more and more people are turning to this 470-lesson online training program to channel their inner rockstar.

For a limited time, you can join the over 750 students enrolled in The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for just $29.99, an incredible 98% off its regular price.