Could Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Get Back Together? The Bachelor Speaks

ABC Television

"The Bachelor" star Matt James got engaged to Rachael Kirkconnell this past season, then they got un-engaged. But could they get re-engaged?!

"I don't think that anyone's irredeemable," James said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" Friday, opening the door for whatever the future may hold.

People magazine reports his comment was in response to a direct question as to whether he'd consider being in a relationship with Kirkconnell again. "I think that for Rachael, there's a lot that we didn't discuss that we probably should've talked about. I probably should've asked more clarifying questions," he continued. 'And I'm giving her that space to do that.""

Though Kirkconnell was James' choice at the end of their season, their love story came to an end when it was revealed that Kirkconnell had been racially insensitive in the past — and James asserted on the podcast that he didn't find out about the situation before the rest of the world.

Saying he found out via social media "just like everybody else did," James asserted, "The tough thing is having to explaining to America why those pictures are problematic to me. You hear people harping on forgiveness and I forgave her when she told me. That doesn't mean I'm not disappointed and that I don't want her to do better."

Kirkconnell has apologized for the photos, and said she is "learning and will continue to lear how to be antiracist."

But could they get back together anytime soon? James, who confessed the season left him "exhausted," didn't sound eager to jump back in.