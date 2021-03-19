Prince Jackson Reveals Dad Michael Jackson's Best Advice in Rare Interview

Getty Images

Michael Jackson’s son, Prince Jackson, is opening up on the life lessons he learned from his legendary father!

In an interview for FOX Soul’s “The Mix,” Prince shared, “There’s so many nuggets there that are just so close to my heart that I feel like they’re applicable at all times, but the one that is my guiding principle is that you never stop learning.”

While he graduated from college nearly two years ago, Prince noted, “That doesn’t mean that I stopped learning.”

Jackson revealed, “And my father also would say something along the lines of, ‘The minute that you stop learning is the minute that you are going to start dying. You’re gonna make mistakes, but you’re gonna have to dust yourself off and come back.’”

Since graduation, Jackson has been busy with philanthropy and his foundation Heal Los Angeles.

As for why he’s not following in his father’s musical footsteps, Prince explained, “If I did [think of becoming an artist], my family would be very honest and tell me that it’s not for you. I don’t have the voice for singing and it took me a while to learn what a beat was, but I got that down at least. I just can’t dance.”

Prince also recalled his childhood, which he said was filled with music. He said, “There really wasn’t a genre that we didn’t listen to. He was an artist and he had an appreciation for his craft.”

“My sister [Paris Jackson] and I, we were worked up about saving the animals, and we did a protest in our bedroom listening to ‘They Don’t Care About Us,’” Prince pointed out about Michael’s 1996 hit.

The protest song, which calls out police brutality, has regained popularity due the Black Lives Matter movement.

Of when he realized that his father was famous, Prince said, “As I was growing up and getting older, I saw that people would follow us around, people would just want to reach out and touch my dad.”