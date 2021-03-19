NASCAR’s Tony Stewart Is Engaged to His Drag Racing GF Leah Pruett — See Her Ring!

NASCAR star Tony Stewart is getting married!

On Thursday, Stewart, 49, announced his engagement to his drag racer girlfriend Leah Pruett, 32.

Tony wrote on Instagram, “So excited to spend the rest of my life with a truly amazing woman. She’s motivated, hard working, funny as hell, and as dedicated to her sport as anyone I’ve ever known. Love you babe."

Stewart included a series of pics with his love, including many of her wearing a huge sparkling ring.

On her own Instagram, Leah wrote, “Thought no better time to share our engagement than right now, after the Tour De Florida clutch dust settled 🥰 .... “

Leah also shared pics of the couple in Arizona “checking out hot rods and cruising the Havasu strip.”

“The undeniable level of love, happiness, and soulfulness we have together is monumental. He might run in circles, but is the straightest shooter and the salt of this earth... looking forward to a lifetime of sunrises and sunsets that the Lord has gifted us together,” Pruett continued. “Love you babe!”

The engagement comes hot on the heels of the anniversary of their first date. Last week, he gushed, “The last 365 days with this beautiful lady have been the highlight of my life."

The pair started dating in 2020 when the pandemic hit the nation, and they’ve been quarantining together for the past year.