Kris Jenner’s First Words on Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce

A month after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, her mom Kris Jenner is breaking her silence!

In an interview on Thursday with “The Kyle & Jackie O Show,” Kris said, “I think it’s always going to be hard any time… you know, there’s a lot of kids.”

Jenner was referencing Kim and Kanye’s four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much, so all I want is for those two to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal,” Kris stressed. “I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay. That’s what you want as a mom.”

As for whether the divorce will be a storyline on the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Jenner shared, “I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale — we haven’t even seen the first show yet. I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time… When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with Kris’ ex, Caitlyn Jenner, who offered her thoughts on the final season, which premiered on Thursday.

In the trailer, Kim seemingly touches on her divorce from Kanye, saying she feels like a “loser.” Caitlyn said, “One thing I have learned in all these years with my kids is you have to talk to them… They are great kids, and I let them tell their story. I kind of stay out of it. I just want you to know that I really like Kanye, I really like Kim. I like both of them — I hope the best for them.”

It was recently reported that Kanye has stopped communicating with Kim. A source told Page Six, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’”