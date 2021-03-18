Report: Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Split

Getty Images

After five months of dating, reality star Kristin Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye are reportedly over!

A source close to Cavallari told E! News, “It was never that serious to begin with.”

They stressed, “She was having fun.”

It is unknown whether distance played a role, but Cavallari lives in Nashville while Dye resides in Los Angeles.

In late January, the two sparked split rumors after she posted a photo of her ex, Jay Cutler. They wrote on their respective Instagrams, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Despite the pic, Kristin and Jay were not back together. A source told People magazine, “They are friends and single. They will always have each other's back no matter what.”

Kristin and Jeff first sparked romance rumors in October after they were seen kissing in a Chicago bar. In December, they packed on the PDA on a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A source told People magazine, “Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff.”

“They stayed at the Nobu Hotel, enjoyed the pool and fun dinners. Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him,” the insider dished.

Another source opened up on their budding romance. They told the outlet, “Kristin is doing great. She is busy with her children and doesn't have much time to date. She enjoys spending time with Jeff, though. They have been on several dates. He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She is having a good time with him."