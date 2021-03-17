What Didn’t Air on ‘The Bachelor’ After the Final Rose Episode? Emmanuel Acho Tells All!

ABC Television

On Monday night, Emmanuel Acho had a front-row seat to “The Bachelor’s” “After the Final Rose” episode.

There was more that happened than what aired that night!

While America was able to watch Matt James sit down with a heartbroken Michelle Young and an apologetic Rachael Kirkconnell, what we didn’t see was Michelle and Rachael’s heart-to-heart conversation.

Emmanuel took to Instagram to reveal that the unaired moment was his favorite of the night. He said, “My favorite part of the one-hour special that was not shown actually ... was talking to Michelle early on and I could sense the heartbreak over her loss of a former lover in Matt, but I could also sense the despair over her loss of a former friend in a Rachael based upon those photos that have surfaced about Rachael.”

Emmanuel was referring to the racially insensitive photos of Rachael at an antebellum plantation-theme fraternity formal in 2018.

“Now, Michelle had reached out to Rachael, but had never heard back. And so Michelle was broken over that. I sensed that over the course of our conversation. So during that next commercial break, I called an audible," Acho went on. "I reached out to the producers via my microphone and I said, 'Hey, we have to get Michelle and Rachael to somehow reconcile.' "

After the two women agreed to the sit-down, “Michelle pours her heart out and Rachael pours her heart out, the two shared an embrace,” according to Acho.

“I simply sat there and witnessed it and thought, 'If we could see this collectively as a society, we could all grow,” Emmanuel pointed out. “It was a beautiful depiction that I got to witness — and for the sake of time, you all did not get to witness.”