Dr. Dre Asks Judge to Declare Him Single Amid Divorce from Nicole Young

Dr. Dre is ready to be single, even though his divorce from Nicole Young seems far from over.

TMZ reports his lawyer Laura Wasser filed for a bifurcation, which would render Dre and Young legally single.

The rest of the divorce details, however, would still need to be worked out.

Dre claims he’s been trying to settle the split since June 2020 but says Young is dragging it out.

The request for single status comes after Nicole filed a restraining order against Dre last week, which was denied due to “insufficient evidence.”

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Nicole claimed, “I fear for my safety,” after a song by Dre was posted online.

Young claimed, “In the song he calls me a b—ch and a perjurer, just as he has done in the past. However, with the song he has upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else.”

She also claimed, “He is threatening to take me down (and destroy me),” adding, “I believe he has the power and contacts to hurt me.”

In his response, Dr. Dre “categorically denies” any abuse in the relationship.

His papers state that they have had “extremely limited contact since their divorce action was filed in June 29, 2020.” He added that she did visit him in the hospital in January “of her own accord” after he suffered a brain aneurysm.