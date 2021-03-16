Rachel Lindsay on Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Their Split After ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

“Extra’s” own Rachel Lindsay sat down with Billy Bush to share her reaction to the “Bachelor” finale and “After the Final Rose” special.

On the finale, Matt James chose Rachael Kirkconnell — but during the special, it was revealed they had already split up.

Billy asked, “You’ve spoken to Rachael Kirkconnell… How do you think she’s doing?”

Rachel replied, “Well, I hope that the finale gave her the closure that she needed. I think that she's going to be fine.”

Bush noted that Matt was in a tough spot, and asked, “Do you think he’s acting out of personal conviction, or is there societal pressure?”

Rachel answered, “I think it's both, and I think it's hard for us to give an opinion as to what Matt should do or how he should navigate his relationship with Rachael… I think it's just a personal decision.”

Billy also wondered if Matt has been “hurt by his mom's feelings that love isn't always going to get you there.” He went on to observe, “Matt spent so much time defending her in his life like a good son that I think it's hurt him a little bit in his ability to love. Am I going crazy? Am I too far?”

Lindsay agreed with Billy, saying, “That’s actually a good diagnosis. I actually agree with you on that one. I think it's true… I think Matt has some issues that he needs to work through, and he was starting to work them out on this season but that journey for him isn't over yet. So I think once he can get through that… then he can finally get there.”