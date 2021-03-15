Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Broke His Neck in Crash… and Drove Himself to the Hospital

Getty Images

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond is opening up about the serious injuries her husband Ladd suffered in a recent accident.

Ree posted an update on her website after Ladd and their nephew Caleb were rushing to fight a wildfire in “separate fire rigs when their trucks collided.”

She continued, “Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention. This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt.”

Caleb went to the hospital in an ambulance, while Ladd drove himself. Ree said it wasn’t until later that he realized how severe his injuries were.

“Ladd (the guy I told you about who drove himself to the hospital?) broke his neck in two places — and evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic. Have I mentioned cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt? Ladd was transferred to Tulsa and had surgery to stabilize one of the fractures. Thanks to some rods and other hardware (and an amazing neurosurgeon named Dr. Kalani), it’s fixed now and that danger is over.”

It looks like he will be attending their daughter Alex’s upcoming nuptials. “He will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex’s wedding…but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding.”