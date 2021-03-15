Dr. Oz Meets the Man He Saved at Newark Airport

Getty

Dr. Oz has finally met the man he saved at Newark airport!

The man had collapsed at baggage claim earlier this month, and Dr. Oz and Port Authority had to perform CPR and use a defibrillator to save him.

The man’s name is Joe, he’s in his 60s, and he stopped by “The Dr. Oz Show,” to give an update on his health.

In a clip posted by TMZ, he said he’s “feeling fine.”

Dr. Oz told him, “You were the color of an eggplant when I met you. When I saw you come back to life, I started thinking that we are connected and we will always be connected… What do you remember when the baggage started to come out that may have given you a warning this was about to happen?”

Joe answered, “Nothing,” adding, “I remember looking this way toward the baggage carousel, I remember looking at a friend of ours and then out.”

Joe, who was joined by his wife Barbara, also had a chance to thank Port Authority cop Jeffrey Croissant for his role in the rescue effort that day.