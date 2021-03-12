Noga Erez Tells Her ‘Story’ with New Single

Israeli pop star Noga Erez is turning heads and attracting ears all over the world with her unique and adventurous take on music.

After singles and videos for such songs as “End of the Road” and “Views,” Erez is back with a new single called “Story” — featuring her musical and real-life partner Ori Rousso. “Story,” off her upcoming album “KIDS,” delves into their personal relationship story and served as a kind of therapy session for them both.

Watch the video for “Story” here!

Noga Erez drops “KIDS” on March 26 and will celebrate with two livestream shows — April 1 and 2 — called “KIDS: The Livestream.” Get tickets here.

“Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Noga via Zoom in Tel Aviv, Israel, about the new album and more, and Rousso even a made a special appearance.