Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Speaks Out After the Oprah Winfrey Interview

Days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, her father Thomas is breaking his silence!

In an untelevised clip, Meghan opened up about feeling betrayed by her father, who worked with the paparazzi on some photos before her 2018 wedding.

Meghan told Oprah, “We called my dad, and I asked him, and he said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ I said, ‘You know, the Institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this. But if they do this once, we’re not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our kids one day.’ I said, ‘We won’t be able to protect our own kids one day,’ and I said, ‘I just need you to tell me. If you tell me the truth, we can help.’ And he wasn’t able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother.”

On Tuesday, Thomas shared his side of the story, telling “Good Morning Britain,” “Bottom line is I've never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way, shape, or form. When they say I'm taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don't hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press."

Meghan and Thomas last spoke in 2018, days before her wedding to Harry. At the time, Thomas was hospitalized for a heart attack after staged photos of him hit the web. He recalled his conversation with Harry, saying, “Harry said to me at that point, 'If you had listened to me, this wouldn't have happened to you.' And me laying in a hospital bed after I've had a procedure, and getting a stent put here and a stent put there, felt that that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him.”

Thomas does have some regrets, though, like releasing parts of a personal letter that Meghan had written to him. He said, “I wish I hadn't done the whole thing, but here's the other side of this coin: It's like, no one took any time to protect any member of our family. We were attacked. Nobody was there to care for us."

“We all make mistakes," Thomas continued before referencing some of Harry’s past. "But I've never played naked pool. I've never dressed up like Hitler.”

Thomas also weighed in on Meghan’s comments about the royal family having concerns about her son Archie’s skin tone. He commented, “It could have been just a stupid question from someone, someone who doesn't understand, you know? A Black person marries a white person. What do you get? You never know, but you get a baby.”