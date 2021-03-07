Katharine McPhee Posts Adorable Pic of New Son: 'I Love Being a Mommy!'

Instagram

The "mommy" is strong with this one!

Katharine McPhee shared the first snap of her newborn son on Instagram Stories this weekend. In it, she beams while carrying him in a comfy, stretchy carrier. The caption? "Just in case you were wondering... I love being a mommy!"

She topped it off with two crying-with-joy emojis and a rainbow denoting it was a particularly good Saturday.

The sweet mom-son moment took place on a walk, and is our first peek at the 36-year-old singer-actress since she gave birth in February.