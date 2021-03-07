Celebrity News March 07, 2021
Katharine McPhee Posts Adorable Pic of New Son: 'I Love Being a Mommy!'
The "mommy" is strong with this one!
Katharine McPhee shared the first snap of her newborn son on Instagram Stories this weekend. In it, she beams while carrying him in a comfy, stretchy carrier. The caption? "Just in case you were wondering... I love being a mommy!"
She topped it off with two crying-with-joy emojis and a rainbow denoting it was a particularly good Saturday.
The sweet mom-son moment took place on a walk, and is our first peek at the 36-year-old singer-actress since she gave birth in February.
This is her first child, and is husband David Foster's sixth. Foster, 71, is also the father of five adult daughters from previous relationships — his oldest and youngest children are 50 years apart in age.