Reality Star Lance Waldroup Dead at 30

“Moonshiners” star Lance Waldroup has died at the age of 30.

In late February, Waldroup died at his home in Robbinsville, North Carolina.

On Thursday, the show broke the sad news via Facebook, writing, “We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup. An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of ‘Moonshiners,’ Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of ‘shine to new heights. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

Lane’s father confirmed his death, but didn’t reveal the cause.

TMZ reports Waldroup was found unresponsive on his bed by his mom, who called 911.

Sources told the outlet that Waldroup and his mom had spoken four hours before he headed to his room to lie down.

Waldroup’s father has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for his memorial. According to the page, Lance’s passing was “unexpected.”

The page also brought attention to Lance’s past struggles with addiction. After his sister and brother died, Lance “suffered from extreme ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ and he eventually turned to drugs.” It took several years of addiction before he was able to “turn his life around.”

Waldroup appeared in six seasons of “Moonshiners.” He left the show “to take care of his mother full time” after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.