New Picture Book ‘Dear Me’ Helps Children Manage Their Emotions

Donna Tetreault, a journalist, parent educator, and “Dr. Phil” contributor, is releasing a new book aimed at educating children on how they can manage their emotions.

“Dear Me: Letters to Myself, for All of My Emotions” teaches through the story of a young boy whose mother encourages him to write letters to himself.

It models behavior for parents while teaching children about self-love, self-regulation, self-advocacy, managing emotions, and empathy. Meanwhile, kids will also learn useful tools like journaling and mindful breathing.

The book can also help kids who are coping with isolation during the pandemic and preparing for their return to the classroom.

Donna says, “Children learn it is OK to have emotions and how to articulate what it is they feel, pinpoint the why, and most importantly develop strategies in managing and using them to build more empathy for self, others, and the greater good.”

The book is already receiving praise from experts.

Dr. Phil says, “Children are definitely defined by their experiences and as adults we write on the slate of who they are and will become. In the wonderful picture book ‘Dear Me,’ author, educator, columnist, and broadcast journalist Donna Tetreault does so with great clarity as she helps children develop a sense of control and self-determination about their emotions. She turns elusive abstractions into very understandable constructs children can really relate too. Her loving and compassionate nature graces every page. Well done, Donna.”

Michele Borba, Ed.D., author of “Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine” says, “Empathy is the immensely human trait that helps children understand that we are all humans who share the same fears and concerns and deserve to be treated with dignity. ‘Dear Me’ teaches children how to have empathy for themselves and that in turn allows them to be empathetic to others. I LOVE this book. How I wish every parent had a copy — what a difference it would make in our children’s lives.”

Dr. Tina Payne Bryson, the New York Times best-selling author of “The Whole-Brain Child” and “No-Drama Discipline,” says, “‘Dear Me’ is a great way for kids and parents to practice inner awareness, insight, reflection, and empowers kids to have agency in moments of challenge. Never has there been a more important time to proactively promote tools for mental health and well-being that can be used throughout the lifespan.”