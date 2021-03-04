Chris Harrison’s First TV Interview Since Stepping Away from ‘The Bachelor,’ Plus: His Future on the Franchise

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is taking responsibility for his actions and discussing his future with the “Bachelor” franchise.

In a pre-recorded interview with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan that aired Thursday, Harrison opened up about his “mistake” in initially defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Harrison admitted, “It was a mistake. I made a mistake. I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake, and I own that.”

“I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for,” Harrison stressed. “I am committed to the progress not just for myself but also for the franchise.”

Weeks after his interview with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, Harrison is attempting to clarify his feelings, saying, “Antebellum parties are not okay — past, present, future. Knowing what that represents is unacceptable.”

“I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay,” Chris told Michael. “I didn’t speak from my heart, and that is to say I stand against all forms of racism and I am deeply sorry. I talked to Rachel, not since she deactivated her Instagram account, but I talked with Rachel initially, and I apologized and I want to do so again: I am incredibly sorry. To anyone who is throwing hate towards Rachel Lindsay, please stop. It is unacceptable.”

Harrison is doing his part to educate himself better by working with a “race educator and strategist.” He reiterated, “I am not a victim here,” he said. “I made a mistake and I own that. Racism, oppression, these are big, dynamic problems and they take serious work and I am committed to that work.”

The big question… will he be back as the host of “The Bachelor” in future seasons? He answered, “I plan to be back and I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done and I am excited to be a part of that change.”