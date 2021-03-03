'Dynasty,' 'Dark Shadows' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies a Day After His Birthday

Getty Images

Geoffrey Scott, the handsome actor known for villainous turns on "Dark Shadows" and "Dynasty," died February 23 of Parkinson's disease — just one day after his 79th birthday.

His wife, Cheri, confirmed his death to Variety.

Born February 22, 1942, in Hollywood, he was one of the last contract players, signed to Universal by star-making agent Dick Clayton.

Scott made his acting debut on the cult series "Dark Shadows" in 1970. For 13 episodes, he played Schuyler "Sky" Rumson, the handsome, mysterious publisher who was secretly an ally of the alien race the Leviathans.

The strapping actor became a familiar face via more than 100 commercial appearances, including for Camel and Marlboro cigarettes, Maxwell House coffee, Old Spice, and more,

As well as making numerous guest appearances on such series as "Cannon" (1972-1973), "Adam-12" (1974), "Kojak" (1974), and "Dallas" (1980), he went on to his most famous role, playing dastardly Mark Jennings on 45 episodes of the nighttime soap "Dynasty" (1982-1984). Jennings was the tennis pro first husband of Krystle Carrington (Linda Evans) who reappeared on the scene to reveal their divorce hadn't been legal, and who then proceeded to have affairs with both Krystle's arch-enemy Alexis (Joan Collins) and Alexis' daughter Fallon (Pamela Sue Martin). His character's murder was a major plot point in the series.

From 1984-1985, Scott was a lead on the HBO series "1st & Ten," and he recurred on "General Hospital" (1989) as David McAllister.

Scott made his movie debut opposite Jane Fonda in "The Morning After" (1986), continued making sporadic TV appearances, and retired after playing the POTUS in the 2003 blockbuster "Hulk."