‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Dead at 29

Getty Images

“Degrassi” actor Jahmil French has reportedly died at the age of 29.

French’s cause of death has not been revealed.

On Tuesday, Jahmil’s co-stars took to social media to mourn his death.

Melinda Shankar, who played Jahmil’s love interest on “Degrassi,” wrote on Instagram, “@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have.”

Cristine Prosperi, who played Imogen Moreno on “Degrassi,” tweeted: “My heart is so heavy.. Truly one of a kind. Rest In Peace.”

Chloe Rose tweeted, “Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days.”

Rose continued, “He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace".

Jahmil’s co-star in “Soundtrack,” Christina Milian, wrote on his Instagram, “You will be missed. Rest peacefully King".

French posted his last Instagram in January. He captioned the selfie with an smiling emoji.

In 2013, Jahmil received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series for his portrayal of Dave Turner in “Degrassi.”