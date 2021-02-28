February 28, 2021

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Daughters Make Rare Public Appearance at the Golden Globes

Family night! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10, made a rare appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes!

Nicole was up for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for TV for her role in “The Undoing,” but ultimately lost out to Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit.”

During the Globes’ opening monologue, Nicole appeared glammed up in black Louis Vuitton dress and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

Keith and their daughters were also dressed to the nines, with Urban in a black suit and tie and both girls in white dresses.

Late last year, Nicole told Marie Claire Australia, "We're definitely female-heavy! But as the girls say, 'The dog's a boy!'” She added, “At times, [Keith] just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space."

Kidman is also the mother of Isabella, 28, and Connor, 25, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

