Golden Globes 2021 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Hollywood A-listers took to social media to give us a preview of their pre-Golden Globes rituals!

Amanda Seyfried, who is up for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture, gave fans an early look at her blonde 'do!

January Jones tried on her Golden Globes dress from 10 years ago! The "Mad Men" star wrote, "10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits."

"I Care a Lot" star Eiza González revealed her stunning Versace look.

Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg shared a pic of Kaley Cuoco getting prepped with an LED mask.

Bryan Cranston might be opting for a WFH look tonight. He wrote on Instagram, "Taking in the “Golden Glow” at my home. They want us to dress up for the show tonight, but, when I consider the conundrum of fashion or comfort? Comfort wins out, doesn’t it."

Lady in red! Sarah Hyland revealed her Monique Lhuillier gown ahead of the ceremony.

Stylist Ilaria Urbinati shared a dashing photo of "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown.

"Ozark" actress Julia Garner joked, "Same everything different year," as she posed with her glam squad.

"The Crown's" Gillian Anderson is ready for the big night! She shared this glam shot.