Anna Akana Dishes on New EP and Music Videos

Anna Akana seems to be able to do it all, and do it well!

She is a singer, actress, YouTube personality, and live performer with a huge following, amassing over 700 million views on YouTube. Due to her major impact, Anna was named a top 50 YouTube influencer by Forbes.

Alana just released her newest EP of songs, entitled “No Longer Yours,” with lead-off singles “Pink,” “Run,” and “I Feel Nothing” garnering much acclaim and attention.

