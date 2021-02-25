Will NKOTB’s Jonathan Knight & Harley Rodriguez Elope After Canceling Wedding?

New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight and personal trainer Harley Rodriguez were planning to get married in Massachusetts, but had to scrap their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knight told People magazine, “We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn. We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped."

Since they had to cancel their wedding, are they considering an elopement? Knight said, “We're on the fence if we just go elope. Or, we just wait it out a couple more years and have a really good celebration with our families."

Jonathan and Harley have been quarantining in a farmhouse that Jonathan renovated himself.

Jonathan is now the star of “Farmhouse Fixer,” which premieres March 3 on HGTV and Discovery+. He shared, “Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it's my passion, my obsession. I give it that love, show it that respect and bring it back to its glory."

Knight and Rodriguez got engaged in 2016 on a vacation in Africa. Years ago, Knight told Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show, “We were in Africa, our parents were there — our moms were there — and I just figured this was the time to pop the question and make it official.”

Rodriguez had “no clue” about Knight’s plan, which had been in the works for nearly a month. Of the proposal, Harley gushed, “We were on the Zambezi river — it's right above Victoria Falls [between Zambia and Zimbabwe] — we took a night time raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river, there was like a hippopotamus in the background. It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic."

Even then, they already considered themselves “a married couple.” Knight has been wearing a wedding band for years.