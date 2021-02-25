Why James Van Der Beek’s Daughter Landed in the Emergency Room

On Wednesday, James Van Der Beek’s daughter Emilia, 4, needed some treatment at an emergency room in Texas.

James’ wife Kimberly revealed that Emilia “hit her head on a table” and her cut “needed to be glued.”

Along with sharing a pic of Emilia being treated by a doctor, Kimberly noted that it wasn’t the family’s first trip to the local ER.

Kimberly also posted a close-up pic of Emilia’s nasty cut. Kimberly wrote, “Not terrible but not an air heal situation. She breathed through it all and the doctors and nurses here have had a 100 percent success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care. These two were scared and immediately comforted and commented out the door how 'amazing' they were."

The trip to the ER comes just days after the family went without water at their home due to winter storm Uri.

James recently shared in a video, “I'm really just sending a lot of good vibes out to everybody out there who is without power, without water. It's a very serious situation so if you know anybody in Texas and there's any way you can support, just reach out [and] ask how they're doing. Texas is not used to this and they're not really prepared for it."

The Van Der Beeks moved to Texas from Los Angele just months ago. In October, he explained that “drastic changes” inspired their move. He wrote on Instagram, “In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died. And a shut-down. All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities.”