How You Can Help Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Raise Money for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo are spreading the word about a 50/50 raffle for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital!

The jackpot is set at $50,000 and the winner takes half, while the hospital keeps the rest to help patients in need. There will also be three $500 prizes for those who enter by March 4. The raffle closes March 25. Learn more here!

Bryan recently told our Nate Burleson, “Rachel and I first got started with the charity because my cousin is an ambassador for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital… We’ve been proudly supporting the hospital for several years now… Just knowing that the hospital is saving lives every day… gives us peace of mind knowing we are able to do something to help all those kids.”