Celebrity News February 23, 2021
Why Chrissy Teigen Is Overjoyed President Biden Unfollowed Her on Twitter
Chrissy Teigen is a big fan of President Joe Biden… she just doesn’t want him following her on Twitter.
It turns out Chrissy was one of a dozen accounts the new @POTUS handle had started following, and the pressure was on.
Chrissy confessed, “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!.”
I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021 @chrissyteigen
The @POTUS account obliged soon after, and the model was so relieved that she tweeted an expletive-ridden message that ended with “I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!”