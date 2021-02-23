Why Chrissy Teigen Is Overjoyed President Biden Unfollowed Her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is a big fan of President Joe Biden… she just doesn’t want him following her on Twitter.

It turns out Chrissy was one of a dozen accounts the new @POTUS handle had started following, and the pressure was on.

Chrissy confessed, “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!.”

