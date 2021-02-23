Shailene Woodley Confirms Engagement to ‘Nerd’ Aaron Rodgers, Says She’s Never Seen Him Play!

Getty Images

Shailene Woodley, 29, and Aaron Rodgers, 37, found love in quarantine!

The star of “The Mauritanian” spoke out about her engagement to the Green Bay Packers quarterback for the first time on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” revealing they have actually been betrothed for a while.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon. "We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

She gushed, “First off, he’s just a wonderful, incredible human being,” before joking, “but I never thought I would be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living… but he’s really just so good at it.”

Shailene teased that her dog is a fan, too, because the quarterback is so good at playing fetch.

Woodley confessed she wasn’t a football fan before dating the NFL’s MVP. “I still have never been to a football game, because we met during this whacky, whacky time and all of the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I've yet to go to a football game,” she said. “Before I met him, I’d never seen one football game before. I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports; it was never really on my radar."

The star explained she’s “still constantly learning” about his career and the sport.

"I don't know him as a football guy," she told Jimmy. "I know him as the nerd who wants to host 'Jeopardy!'" That’s the dude I know — he just happens to be very good at sports.”

In fact, Aaron will be hosting 10 episodes of “Jeopardy!” starting April 5.

Rodgers was the first to break the news about the engagement.

After being named the 2020 MVP of the NFL earlier this month, he shocked fans during his virtual appearance to accept the honor, blurting out, "I got engaged."

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time," he said in his speech, noting that "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments — 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season."

He then said, "I got engaged," before going on to say, "and I played some of the best football of my career. So, I'd like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field; the coaching staff for their efforts to make this thing fun every single week — the energy, the positivity, and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team."

Receiving a shout-out on his long list was "my fiancée," but Aaron did not call her out by name.

Rodgers also named Shailene’s “The Mauritanian” co-star Jodie Foster in the same speech, calling her part of his team off the field.