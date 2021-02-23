First Pic! Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Baby Boy

Getty

“This is Us” star Mandy Moore is a mom for the first time!

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed a baby boy, who they named August. On Tuesday, she shared on Instagram, “Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.”

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” Moore continued.

The news comes just days after Moore congratulated her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée Amanda Pacheco. Mandy wrote on his Instagram, “Look at that gorgeous angel. Congrats to and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her!"

Earlier this month, Moore revealed that August was coming “any day.” Along with showing off her baby bump, Mandy added, “I know he looks high but trust me - his head is very low. We are ready to meet you little man...”

Mandy announced she was pregnant in September.

Back in 2017, Moore told “Extra” between playing a mom of three on “This Is Us” and a woman saving kids in “The Darkest Minds,” she was getting the message that she should have kids. The star joked, “Clearly, something in my life is telling me, 'Have children, have children, you need to have children.'”

She added, “I'm equal parts excited and terrified at the prospect of having kids sometime in the future.”

A few months later, Mandy told us she was also thinking about adoption, which has been a storyline on “This Is Us.”