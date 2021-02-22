Ne-Yo Is Expecting Baby #5

Getty Images

Singer Ne-Yo, 41, is going to be a dad for the fifth time!

After reconciling, Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay are expecting their third child together.

On Sunday, Ne-Yo posted a video of himself cradling Crystal’s growing baby bump with Major’s “Why I Love You” playing in the background. He wrote on Instagram, “Overjoyed to announce……the family is expanding…”

A week ago, Crystal hinted at their baby plans. In honor of Valentine's Day, she wrote on Instagram, "I’m PROUD to call myself your wife! I love you forever my soul tie ... 🎶wait until tooooonight boyyyy🎶🥰 we gone make a baby F it 😝."

The baby news comes a year after Ne-Yo and Crystal announced they were calling it quits.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they rekindled their relationship, which got “stronger.” Ne-Yo told “The Talk” last year that the coronavirus lockdown was “kind of a blessing,” as it allowed them to work through their problems.

He admitted, “Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce.”

“The quarantine kind of forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world, you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should,” Ne-Yo elaborated.

During self-isolation, they have had “blatantly, painfully, brutally honest” conversations, but he said, “Now we feel like we can really talk to each other.”

Of their breaking point, he said, “I don't know when it happened, but we got to a place where we felt like we couldn't just say it, you know. You're feeling something — something's going on, and you know something's going on, but for whatever reason, you can't just come out and say it.”

He went on, “We got to that place and that almost broke us.”

Renay hinted at a reconciliation when she posted about Ne-Yo on Father's Day, calling him “my love.”

She wrote, “A king in every meaning of the word! We are blessed to call you daddy🙌🏽 We love you for all that you do and all that you are. Enjoy your day because you absolutely deserve it! Happy father's my Chocolate, my love 🖤.”