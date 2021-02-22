Catelyn Lowell Announces ‘Baby Baltierra Coming Soon’

Getty Images

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra are expecting again after a miscarriage last year.

The 28-year-old shared the news on Instagram, writing, “This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

She also included a pic of daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2, holding up a sign that said, “27 weeks until I become a big sister,” as well as a sonogram and positive pregnancy test.

Catelynn had previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day. Now, she tells Celebuzz, “We are blessed to be able to have another baby to love and raise. Especially after our miscarriage, we are so grateful!”

In December she opened up about her miscarriage on Twitter, writing, “I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.”

Offering support to others, she continued, “We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year. Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support.”

People reports, she later shared on Facebook that she was still hoping for one more child.