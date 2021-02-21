Father's Day for Fez! Wilmer Valderrama's a Dad

Instagram

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco have welcomed their first child, a daughter born on Monday.

"Life is an ever evolving journey," Valderrama, 40, wrote on Instagram alongside a beautiful new-fam photo, "and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter."

His hashtag? "ItsJustUs3Now."

In the pic, a shirtless Valderrama and a glowing Pacheco, 30, beam with pride as Daddy cradles their precious bundle.

The "That '70s Show" actor had announced Pacheco, a model, was expecting in December via a post of several baby bump snaps. They had begun dating at the beginning of 2019 and announced they were engaged in January of last year.

Pacheco shared the news of their engagement in a deeply special way, posting a letter to her late mom on Instagram. "Every time I talk about him, I can see your giant smile light up in my mind, and I can hear your mischievous laugh, like you knew he was going to come into my life and change it forever. I have faith in an everlasting love, I believe in marriage and all the things I was terrified to do without you HERE, like start a family without your guidance every step of the way. I have the most incredibly perfect partner in life to do it all with now, AND I’m excited and ANXIOUS for it all!”