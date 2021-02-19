What Co-Star Jodie Foster Said When Asked About Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Weeks ago, NFL star Aaron Rodgers gave a surprise shout-out to Jodie Foster while accepting his award for 2020 MVP of the NFL.

In his acceptance speech, Rodgers said, “Off the field, I've got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team," before naming Jodie.

Rodgers revealed that he was “engaged” in the same video, leading many to speculate that Foster had introduced Aaron and Shailene.

On Thursday, Foster appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote her new movie “The Mauritanian,” also starring Shailene.

Of Rodgers’ speech, Foster commented, “You see, he said 'my team,' even though he said 'off the field.' That makes me a Green Bay Packer. People keep saying to me, 'No, Jodie, that does not mean you're part of the team.' But it does mean I'm part of the team."

After Kimmel asked if Jodie knows Rodgers, the “big Packers fan” answered, “No!”

She emphasized, “He just knows I’m his biggest fan.”

When asked if she’ll thank Rodgers if she wins a Golden Globe for “The Mauritanian,” she quipped, “Absolutely. I may have to name the whole team. Davante Adams has to be in there somewhere."

Foster continued to play coy, so Kimmel asked, “He mentions his fiancée, who is Shailene Woodley, who is your co-star in this particular movie. And that's just a total coincidence?"

Foster smiled, responding, “I don't know if that's a coincidence, but yes, she is, and she's fantastic. So we spent a lot of time on ‘The Mauritanian’ together in a little tent with a little air-conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and recipes and people we hate and things like that."

Kimmel chimed in, “and the Green Bay Packers,” to which Jodie said, “And the Green Bay Packers somehow came up!”

While Jodie didn’t spill much, a source recently opened up about Shailene and Aaron. They told E! News, “They had a very intense connection from the beginning. They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships."