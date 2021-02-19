Cloris Leachman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Nearly a month later, new details about have been released about actress Cloris Leachman’s death.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County’s Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to People that Leachman died of a cerebrovascular accident, otherwise known as stroke — but a significant contributing factor was COVID-19.

A few weeks ago, TMZ reported that she had died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California. Her daughter Dinah was by her side.

One of Leachman's sons told the outlet, "She had the best life, beginning to end, that you could wish for someone." He also said she "left everyone with a lot of love."

At the time of her death, Leachman had at least two more films in the can. Both will be released posthumously.

Leachman was married to filmmaker George Englund from 1953 until they divorced in 1979. They had five children, four of whom survived her.

Many of her peers took to social media to mourn the loss of Leachman, none more poignantly than one of her old "Mary Tyler Moore" co-stars.

Ed Asner, whose 90th birthday she attended in late 2019, tweeted, "A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling. #clorisleachmanrip."