Is Jason Sudeikis Dating a British Model?

Jason Sudeikis seems to have moved on from ex Olivia Wilde, who is now dating Harry Styles.

People magazine confirms that Sudeikis, 45, has been seeing his former “Horrible Bosses 2” co-star Keeley Hazell, 34, a British model.

A source told the outlet that they “knew each other from many years ago.”

The insider noted that Jason isn’t looking for a serious relationship right now.

The Sun UK was the first to report the relationship. A source shared, “Jason has always found Keeley incredibly attractive, and has told pals he's had a crush on her since her Page 3 days."

“When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards. During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive,” the pal claimed. “He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in L.A., and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously it's all very early days."

Jason is currently in London filming his Apple TV show “Ted Lasso,” which features a character named Keeley who is a model. Coincidence?

To fuel more rumors, Hazell also has a role as Bex on “Ted Lasso,” playing the girlfriend of an older man who is caught up in a love triangle.

News broke in November that Olivia and Jason had ended their engagement.

The pair had been together for nine years. A source told People magazine, “The split happened at the beginning of the year. It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Despite the split, they appeared to be on good terms. In December, Olivia was photographed sharing an emotional embrace with Jason, the father of her two children, Otis and Daisy.