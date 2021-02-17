Celebrity News February 17, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make It Instagram Official
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to go public with their relationship!
On Tuesday, Kardashian made it Instagram official by posting a pic of herself holding hands with Barker.
In response to the photo, Travis posted a simple black heart emoji.
Over the Valentine’s Day weekend, the two posted a pic of a crackling fireplace on their Instagram Stories. Travis also posted a pic of a diamond anklet, which may have been a gift for Kourtney.
Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis were seen having dinner together at celebrity hot spot Matsuhisa in Los Angeles.
A source recently told People magazine, “He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."
“Travis is great guy. He is very nice to be around. Throughout their friendship, Travis has always had stronger feelings for Kourtney," another source added. "He has been pursuing her for a while."
While Kourtney and Travis have kids from previous relationships, they are still able to juggle dating. An insider explained, “They spend most of their time together with the kids, but they have tried to sneak away for dates without the kids too. It's an easy relationship since they have known each other for so long. Kourtney knows what Travis likes and the opposite. And they have a lot in common. They both prioritize their kids so there is no conflict there. Kourtney is having a great time with Travis."