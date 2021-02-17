Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make It Instagram Official

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to go public with their relationship!

On Tuesday, Kardashian made it Instagram official by posting a pic of herself holding hands with Barker.

In response to the photo, Travis posted a simple black heart emoji.

Over the Valentine’s Day weekend, the two posted a pic of a crackling fireplace on their Instagram Stories. Travis also posted a pic of a diamond anklet, which may have been a gift for Kourtney.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis were seen having dinner together at celebrity hot spot Matsuhisa in Los Angeles.

A source recently told People magazine, “He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

“Travis is great guy. He is very nice to be around. Throughout their friendship, Travis has always had stronger feelings for Kourtney," another source added. "He has been pursuing her for a while."