Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome First Child

Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, both 34, are first-time parents!

Harington’s rep confirmed to E! News that the “very, very happy” couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Just days ago, Kit and Rose were photographed with a baby while shopping in London.

In September, Leslie confirmed her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump in a spread for the digital magazine MAKE.

Though she did not discuss her impending motherhood with Make, Leslie delved into her private life with her hubby, referring to their home as "the house that Jon Snow built," and saying, "It's incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live?"

Leslie went on to say of their lockdown, "What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors."

In another interview with the New York Post, Rose expressed excitement about motherhood, saying, “I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!”