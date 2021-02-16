Exclusive: Shawn King’s Legal Response After Being Cut from Larry King’s Will

“Extra” has obtained Shawn King’s legal response to being cut out of her husband Larry King’s will.

In the documents, Shawn challenges the handwritten will, which directs that his estate be split equally among his five kids: Larry King, Jr., 59, Cannon, 20, Chance, 21, late son Andy, and late daughter Chaia.

Shawn also stated Larry was not actively pushing for a divorce at the time of his death, and that she was involved in his business dealings right to the end of his life.

In addition, she argues that the the corporate assets are part of their revocable trust, Shawn is the sole trustee, and there are outstanding financial obligations that Larry’s estate does not have enough money to pay. The money available is part of the trust that Shawn controls.

Also of note, Larry kept a secretive account he used to gift sums of money to people without her knowledge, including a payment of $266,261.05 to Larry Jr.