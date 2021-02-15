Surprise! Julia Fox Secretly Welcomed Baby Boy

Getty Images

Actress Julia Fox just announced she’s a new mom!

The “Uncut Gems” star surprised fans when she broke the news she had been pregnant and had already welcomed her son Valentino on January 17.

Fox posted the announcement alongside some last-minute nude maternity shots taken just before she headed to the hospital.

She wrote, “These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues. I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn’t taken any pics but my girls came thru for me. @nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product.”

Fox continued, “Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy. My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life. #milf”

She included a caption, “190 pounds of MILF💪,” and another that said, “We ❤️ daddy.”