Win It! Kane Brown’s Autographed Hat from His Grand Ole Opry Debut

“Extra” is giving away the hat Kane Brown wore for his Grand Ole Opry debut, and it is autographed by the country star.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers recently caught up with Brown, who revealed he made the night even more special with a dedication to his daughter Kingsley. “I wanted my first song in there to be about my daughter… so now she can go back and watch it and have that memory,” he said. Watch the interview!