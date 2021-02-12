First Pic! Elsa Hosk & Tom Daly Welcome Baby Girl

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk, 32, is a first-time mom!

On Thursday, Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly welcomed a baby girl, who they named Tuulikki Joan.

She posted a pic with their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “Tuulikki Joan Daly❤️02.11.21. Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you.”

“Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli❤️,” Elsa gushed.

On New Year’s Eve, Hosk revealed that she was only “a few weeks from giving birth.”

Baring her baby bump, Hosk shared, “We decided to have a baby. I sold my apartment in NYC. Bought the house of my dreams and moved across the country to LA.”

Despite feeling “pain, stress, change and fear” from the COVID-19 pandemic, Elsa wrote that she remained “grateful.” She explained, “The silver lining in all of it for me was having the time and silence to reflect and find out what was truly in my heart.”

Elsa announced her pregnancy in September. At the time, she debuted her babu bump, writing, “Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while ... 👼🏻 Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!”

Tom, the co-founder and creative director of Running Vision, and Elsa have been dating since 2015. They were friends for years before things turned romantic.