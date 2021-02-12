Celebrity News February 12, 2021
Daniel Gillies & Julia Misaki Make It Instagram Official
“Vampire Diaries” star Daniel Gillies has a new woman in his life!
Gillies, 44, shared a cozy pic on his Instagram Stories with girlfriend Julia Misaki. The sweet photo even included a heart.
Us Weekly reports Julia is a professional cellist and a model who previously studied acting at Emerson College in Boston and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.
Daniel, who now has a recurring role in the Netflix show “Virgin River,” was previously married to Rachel Leigh Cook. They divorced in June 2019 after 14 years of marriage. They have two children together, Charlotte, 7, and Theodore, 5.