Burt Reynolds’ Final Resting Place Revealed

Getty

Almost two and a half years after his death, the late Burt Reynolds will finally be laid to rest.

According to the Associated Press, Reynolds’ ashes were placed in a marked grave by a lake at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private ceremony on Thursday.

Reynolds’ grave is located near the grave of Golden Age of Hollywood actor Tyrone Power. The cemetery is home to other big names, too, including Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, and Chris Cornell.

A statue of Reynolds has been commissioned and will hopefully be viewable by the public in time for the third anniversary of his death in September.

It is unknown why it has taken over two years for Reynolds’ cremated remains to be buried.

In 2018, a funeral for Reynolds was held at Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the funeral program obtained by Us Weekly, Reynolds' “The Last Movie Star” co-star Todd Vittum delivered the eulogy, while his “Smokey and the Bandit II” co-star Patrick Moody ended the funeral with a prayer.

Following the funeral, friends and family went to E.R. Bradley's Saloon. A source told People magazine, “Burt was a real person and he loved these kinds of casual watering holes.”