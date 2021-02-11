Valentina Cy Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘Postmates’ Hit

Rising star Valentina Cy has been killing it, with a series of singles and an EP that feature her deep, beautiful voice garnering comparisons to talent like Fiona Apple and Amy Winehouse.

The L.A. native, however, is carving her own path in the music world, earning acclaim for not only that voice, but for her personal, honest lyrics and her creative production.

Her newest single “Postmates” uses the popular food delivery service as the device to delve into a true and personal story.

Valentina is also a photographer and successful model who has been featured in many publications worldwide, including Vogue.

“Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler is predicting a major 2021 for Valentina, and chatted with her via Zoom about her music and being creative during quarantine. Cy also explained how she came up with the lyrics for “Postmates." Watch!